Assam: Tribal Sangha marks 75th foundation day in Sivasagar district

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SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar district committee and Youth League of the All Assam Tribal Sangha celebrated the organisation’s 75th foundation day with a day-long programme here on Friday.

The programme began with a cleanliness drive, followed by flag hoisting by Sivasagar District Tribal Sangha president Krishna Kanta Mech and a memorial tribute. A tree plantation drive was also organised to spread the message of environmental conservation.

An open meeting and felicitation programme was held under the chairmanship of Mech. Punaram Mili, Nabashyam Mech, Binoy Momin, Joymati Kanyak and Gita Deori were felicitated on the occasion. Prominent social worker and former ITDP president Debajit Deori, Assam Tribal Cultural Mahasabha president Suruj Kumar Patiri and other dignitaries attended the meeting. Speaking as the designated speaker, All India Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Employees Welfare Association president Dembiram Pangging stressed the need for unity among tribal communities and collective efforts to address their socio-economic issues.

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