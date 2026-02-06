Assam: Twin road accident in Doomdooma; Traffic cop dead

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A tragic twin road accident that occurred on the same spot at Doomdooma bypass (Samdang TE) in Tinsukia district, claimed the life of SI Bubul Sonowal, Traffic IC, Doomdooma, and left several others injured late on Wednesday evening.

As per reports, in the first accident, a Swift VDI bearing registration number AS23G3375 and a motorcycle were involved in an accident at the bypass in which 2 persons were injured. When traffic police personnel from Doomdooma reached the spot to assess the situation, the second horrific accident occurred. A Mahindra KUV 100 (AR11A5334), travelling from Tinsukia, knocked down the police team and other bystanders present at the scene of the initial accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the speeding vehicle, after hitting the police personnel, dragged SI Sonowal for some distance before stopping the car. The 2nd incident left as many as 12 people injured including 3 police personnel. Sonowal sustained critical injuries in the accident and was immediately referred to Dibrugarh, where he later succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.

Lance Naik, 2nd Assam police battalion Ubrajyoti Sonowal and Head Constable Dulendra Dohutia who also sustained injuries in the accident were admitted to Doomdooma FRU hospital along with the 12 injured civilians.

The driver, Sokailolum Yun, a resident of Pirah Manchal in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, was apprehended by the police.

Cabinet Minister Rupesh Gowala immediately visited the hospital to meet the injured and take stock of the situation. Doomdooma police have seized the vehicles and launched a probe.

