Assam: Two-day religious programme at Rash Mandir from Feb 15–16

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Barowari Puja Committee of Bongaigaon will observe Sri Sri Shiva Puja with a two-day programme at the Rash Mandir, located at Gandhi Field, Bongaigaon. Addressing the press, Kajal Dutta, a representative of the committee, said the religious programme will commence at 5 pm with the ceremonial beginning of the puja rituals. Following the inauguration, Naam-Prasanga will be performed by the Tengaigaon Naam Team, after which the programme will continue with Pushpanjali and the distribution of Bhog among devotees. On February 16, the event will feature a special devotional performance by Krishnamani Das’s Durga Shakti Nagar Naam Team from Tamulpur, expected to attract a large gathering of devotees and spiritual enthusiasts. The Barowari Puja Committee has appealed to all sections of the public to participate and cooperate to make the two-day religious event a grand success.

