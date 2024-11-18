Assam: Two Murdered at Molapatti Area in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A gruesome murder took place in the Nagaon Molapatti area, leaving two people dead. The incident occurred at Gouri Bakery, a biscuit factory.

According to Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, the factory owner, Bakul Roy, informed him about the presence of two dead bodies at the factory. Upon arrival, Deka found three people, including two deceased individuals.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel led to the murder. The accused, Indrajit Pal, attacked Uttam Das and Abhijit Saha with a sharp object, resulting in their deaths, he said to some media persons.The police arrested Indrajit Pal from the factory and are investigating the matter further.

The victims’ families arrived at the scene, and the local community demanded severe punishment for the accused. Deceased Uttam Das was from Chapanala, Abhijit Saha from Laokhowa, and accused Indrajit Pal from Kathiatoli, sources added.

