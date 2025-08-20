ASSAM: Two Prisoners Serving 20-Year Sentences Escape from Morigaon District Jail

Morigaon: In a shocking incident, two prisoners serving 20-year sentences escaped from Morigaon District Jail on Tuesday night, raising serious questions over prison security in Assam.

The escapees have been identified as Subrata Sarkar of Jagiroad, convicted under the POCSO Act, and Jeherul Islam of Misamari, Sonitpur who was also serving a 20-year term after being re-arrested in 2024 from Andhra Pradesh following a previous jailbreak.

According to police sources, the duo managed to break free by cutting through an iron rod and using bedsheets tied together to scale the jail wall through the quarters. The jailbreak was only discovered the next morning during the daily prisoner headcount.

Officials admitted that the escape reflects gross negligence and carelessness on the part of jail authorities.

This is the second major security breach within 10 months at Morigaon Jail. Earlier, five inmates had escaped by breaking the boundary wall two of them remain absconding to date.

Police have launched a statewide manhunt to track down the fugitives, while a high-level inquiry has been ordered into repeated lapses in jail security.