Assam: Two women allegedly gangraped in Mazbat

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: An alleged gangrape incident has been reported from the Lalpani area of Mazbat in Udalguri district, triggering widespread concern and tension among local residents. The incident involves two young women who were allegedly sexually assaulted after being taken away by three individuals on Tuesday evening on the pretext of an outing.

According to police sources, the accused used a four-wheeler to take the victims to the location where the alleged crime occurred. Acting promptly on the FIR, Udalguri district police arrested two youths identified as Ajibor Rahman (19 years) and Inamul Haque (19 years). The driver of the vehicle, Rafiqul Islam (35 years), was also taken into custody in connection with the case.

A case has been registered at Mazbat police station under Case No. 70/25. Police officials confirmed that the investigation was being conducted at a fast pace and that all legal procedures were being followed.

The incident has led to heightened tension in the Mazbat area, with various sections of society expressing deep concern over women’s safety. Reacting to the development, KSDC Central Finance Secretary Nabha Koch demanded life imprisonment for those found guilty and urged the government and administration to take stringent measures to prevent crimes against women.

Police authorities have appealed to the public to maintain peace and avoid rumours, assuring that strict action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

Also Read: Assam: Police arrests prime accused in minor gangrape case