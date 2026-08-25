Assam: Udalguri Civil Hospital provides 11,423 free dialysis sessions to 124 patients

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant healthcare initiative aimed at providing affordable and accessible treatment to kidney patients, the dialysis centre at Udalguri District Civil Hospital has provided a total of 11,423 free dialysis sessions to 124 patients since its inception.

The dialysis centre was established on April 9, 2023, under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP). Since then, the centre has been providing dialysis services free of cost to patients, offering crucial support to those requiring regular renal treatment. The centre is equipped with four negative-pressure haemodialysis machines and one HCV-reactive machine, enabling healthcare personnel to provide quality dialysis services to patients.

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