Assam: Udalguri teachers seek probe into salary payments through SNA-SPARSH

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: More than 1,000 regular teachers serving under the Udalguri, Mazbat, and Bhergaon education blocks abstained from teaching on Tuesday and lodged complaints over the alleged irregular payment of their salaries.

The teachers submitted complaints at the Udalguri police station and before the Block Elementary Education Officer, Udalguri, at around 11:30 am, demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Acting on a call by the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association, the teachers stated that they had regularly received their salaries in their bank accounts through the Udalguri Treasury. However, an amount equivalent to their monthly salary was unexpectedly credited to their accounts on Monday through the SNA-SPARSH module under Samagra Shiksha.

The teachers pointed out that they had resigned from the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan on October 21, 2024, and were subsequently appointed as regular teachers through appointment letters issued by the Director of Elementary Education. They, therefore, expressed concern over receiving funds allocated under a Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Suspecting a possible administrative or technical error, the teachers said that if the scheme funds had been transferred to their accounts either mistakenly or due to the actions of departmental officials, they might face difficulties in refunding the money after its expenditure.

The aggrieved teachers urged the authorities to investigate the source and nature of the payment at the earliest. They also appealed to the State Government to restore the earlier system of disbursing their regular salaries through the treasury.

Also Read: Assam: Primary teachers stage sit-in across state, seek clarity on salary payment