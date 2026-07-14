Assam: Udalguri’s Rupa Nirala to Represent India at World Deaf Beauty Pageant

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Rupa Nirala, a talented young girl from Shuklai village near Dimakuchi in Udalguri district, has been chosen to represent India at the prestigious World Deaf Beauty Pageant in the Czech Republic.

Rupa, the youngest daughter of Dharma Nirala and Lata Nirala from a modest family, secured the gold medal and first position at the National Deaf Beauty Pageant held in Punjab. Her impressive victory earned her an invitation to compete on the global stage, with the event scheduled from July 20 to 29 in the Czech Republic.

This marks another milestone for Rupa, who had previously won a gold medal at the Miss India Deaf pageant, bringing acclaim to her district. Organisers in the Czech Republic have already issued a formal communication urging her to prepare her passport and visa.

Facing financial constraints to fund the international trip, the family received timely support from BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary. On Saturday, a delegation of BPF leaders, led by Gautam Sharma, Vice-President of the Bodoland Students' Union, visited Rupa's home and handed over the financial assistance on behalf of Mohilary. Prominent Bhergaon BPF leaders, including Khagen Basumatary, Ramesh Bodo, and Khrinjay Bodo, along with several other party workers, were present during the occasion.

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