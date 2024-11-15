Assam: Uniform Sweaters Distributed to Students of Madhupur Lower Primary School near Demow

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: To commemorate “Bal Diwas” (Children’s Day), the Hemolota Handique Trust of Jorhat distributed uniform sweaters to all the students of Madhupur Lower Primary School near Demow in Sivasagar district of Assam on Thursday.

The trust also announced a tuition fee award of Rs 5,000 each to two students of Hemalata Handiqui Memorial Institute for excelling in academic performance and in recognition of their hard work and dedication for self-improvement.

The recipients for the 2024-2025 calendar year are Smeeta Roy of Class 9 and Abhilakshmi Dutta of Class 6.“Special events are being organized in schools across the country today to celebrate “Bal Diwas”.

To mark the occasion, the Hemolota Handique Trust is extending support to these two initiatives as a way to encourage students to become good citizens and contribute to the nation’s progress and development,” said Tapan Chandra Dutta. Chairman of Hemolota Handique Trust. Each year, the celebration of National Children’s Day puts the spotlight on the critical importance of child development, and the trust is committed to providing need-based assistance to students in Assam.

This year, the trust has taken the initiative to find donors for underprivileged schools in Assam.

The Hemolota Handique Trust is a public trust focused on education and development. The members of the trust include Surajit Sharma, Gautam Barooah, Maitreyee Handique and Upanga Dutta.

Also Read: Assam: Education Department to check quality of school uniforms in state