Assam: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita inaugurated ‘Bishranti’ Rest House at Boko JN College

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The newly-constructed rest house ‘Bishranti’ at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, was formally inaugurated on Tuesday by Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. Built at an expenditure of nearly Rs 15 lakh from the MP’s fund, the facility is expected to benefit students of the premier educational institution of the greater Boko region. Speaking at the event, Margherita expressed hope that the rest house would serve as a valuable addition to the college’s infrastructure.

During his address, the minister also commented on the Opposition alliance, remarking that there was ‘nothing new’ in their unity. He asserted that such alliances have been witnessed for years in hotel lobbies and dismissed them as lacking agenda and vision. “The people have repeatedly rejected these opportunistic tie-ups,” Margherita said, adding that the BJP’s strength lies in its clarity of purpose.

Reflecting on his personal connection with Boko, Margherita recalled his first visit to the town nearly three decades ago with popular singer Zubeen Garg. “It was Zubeen who first introduced me to Boko. Since then, I have attended many events here. Today, I am delighted to contribute this small grant from my MP fund. This is not a political gesture, but a heartfelt connection with the region,” he stated. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Principal Dr Tapan Dutta, Boko-Chaygaon CDC Priyanshu Bharadwaj, ACDC Raben Deuri, college faculty members, students, and local residents, who welcomed the new facility as a step forward in enhancing the college’s amenities.

