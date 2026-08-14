Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Participates in Tiranga Rally in Tengakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Assam Minister Rameswar Teli, participated in a Tiranga Rally in Tengakhat ahead of the 80th Independence Day.

More than 500 party workers and several dignitaries participated in the rally, which celebrated the national flag, the spirit of patriotism, and the values associated with India’s independence.

Sonowal said that the Tiranga Rally was not merely an event but a reflection of national unity, civic responsibility, and respect for the country. He added that the Tricolour serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and called on citizens to honour that legacy while nurturing patriotism among the younger generation. As part of the rally, Sonowal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue. He said Gandhi’s ideals, dedication, and patriotism have continued to inspire generations of Indians.

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