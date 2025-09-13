Assam: Universal Brotherhood Day observed in Dibrugarh and Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Dibrugarh, in association with Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Branch, celebrated Universal Brotherhood Day on Thursday at Vivekananda Kendra Aanandalaya Bhawan, Mahalaya road, commemorating Swami Vivekananda’s historic Chicago address of 1893.

The programme began with a devotional invocation ‘Mangalacharan’ and a chorus ‘Bhuvan Mandale’ by the teachers. Principal Achintya Goswami delivered the inaugural address, followed by a recitation of Swamiji’s Chicago speech by Kasturva Deka of Class XII Commerce.

Chief Guest Mayur Bora delivered an inspiring keynote address on the relevance of Swamiji’s message of universal brotherhood, spiritual strength, and social reform, also linking it to the cultural and social background of Assam.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Kunjalata Deori Didi, Nagar Sanchalika, Vivekananda Kendra, Dibrugarh Branch.

NAGAON: The Department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya organized an hourlong session to celebrate the Universal Brotherhood Day on Thursday in the presence of Retd Founder Professor & HoD Balinarayan Phukan, Assistant Registrar Mrinal Kr Gogoi, Head In-charge of the Department Dr Ujjwal Arun Maske, faculty members, and students.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by introduction by Nazia Akhtar. A chorus was presented by the students, followed by a drama performance that highlighted the spirit of brotherhood.

Professor Balinarayan Phukan delivered a thought-provoking speech on the objectives, life, and teachings of Swami Vivekananda. He encouraged the students to practice spirituality in life so that the feeling of brotherhood can be developed. This was followed by an address by Mrinal Kr Gogoi, who spoke on the value of brotherhood in today’s society, encouraged the students, and emphasized the importance of moral values in daily life. The programme concluded with the state anthem, stated a press release.

