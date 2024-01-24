Assam: Unveiling of Subhas Chandra Bose Statue Marks a Historic Day in Barpeta Road

BARPETA: In a significant commemoration of national pride, the Central Netaji Birthday Celebration Committee orchestrated the unveiling of a statue honoring the legendary Subhas Chandra Bose. The poignant event took place at the Netaji- Bhupendra Sammannai Sarobor in Barpeta Road, marking a historic day for the community.

Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, a key figure in the political landscape, took the honor of unveiling the statue, symbolizing the enduring legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The meticulous planning and execution of the ceremony were under the watchful eye of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Bhawana Mancha, ensuring a fitting tribute to the national hero.

The ceremony drew the attention of the locals and esteemed guests, with BTR Chief Promod Boro and Bhawanipur MLA Phanidhar Talkukdar gracing the occasion with their presence. Their attendance underscored the widespread respect and admiration for Netaji's contributions to the nation's struggle for independence.

The unveiling of the statue was not merely a static affair; it was accompanied by a lively cultural rally that added an extra layer of festivity to the proceedings. The vibrant colors, rhythmic beats, and enthusiastic participation of the community members transformed the event into a dynamic celebration of Subhas Chandra Bose's life and ideals.

The statue, now a prominent feature of Netaji- Bhupendra Sammannai Sarobor, stands as a visual testament to the indomitable spirit and courage embodied by Subhas Chandra Bose. Its unveiling serves as a reminder to the present and future generations of the sacrifices made by the national hero in the pursuit of a free and sovereign India.

The community of Barpeta Road was left with a sense of pride and unity, having come together to honor a figure who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's destiny. Through this event, the Central Netaji Birthday Celebration Committee successfully etched a memorable chapter in the history of Barpeta Road, paying homage to a man whose legacy continues to inspire generations.