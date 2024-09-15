Assam: Vedanta’s Oil And Gas Exploration In Hoolock Gibbon Habitat Gets In-Principle Approval

GUWAHATI: The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has given an in-principle approval to Vedanta’s Cairn Oil and Gas proposal for oil and gas exploration drilling on 4.49 hectares in eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Assam’s Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, home to the endangered Hoolock Gibbon.

The FAC’s in-principle nod, also known as Stage-I clearance, comes after Assam’s principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden recommended the approval of the project.

The panel held a meeting on August 27 to take note of the fact that the chief wildlife warden, Assam, and the regional office of the Union environment ministry had recommended clearance for the project.