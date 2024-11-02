Assam: Veteran Actor & Filmmaker Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya Passes Away at 91

GUWAHATI: The Assamese film industry lost one of its veteran actors and filmmakers, Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya, who died at the age of 91 after a very courageous battle with his illness.

Bhattacharya died on Friday evening at Dispur Hospital in Guwahati, succumbing to his ailments after spending two days in the ICU on a ventilator. His health had been declining since he was admitted for treatment on October 24.

Born on August 18, 1933, in Panbazar, Guwahati, Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya was the son of lawyer Kaliprasanna Bhattacharya and Kamala Devi. He had begun his journey into the world of performing arts when he was merely six years old and honed his talent through the rest of his youth. After school, he earned a Bachelor of Arts from Cotton College and then later a Master's in History from Gauhati University.

His contribution to Assamese culture was profound and meaningful in radio plays for his role in the legendary play "Parashuram." He was trained professionally in theatre, films, and television in London. He had the academic and professional qualifications and also the ability to play an important role in the establishment of the Assam National Theatre in the mid-1960s.

Apart from being an actor, Bhattacharya was a skilled reciter and director of the film and television institution Jyoti Chitraban established by the legend Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. For his experience and expertise, Bhattacharya was selected as a jury member for the first two editions of the National Film Competition and the Indian Panorama.

As of now, the mortal body of Bhattacharya rests at Dispur Hospital. His body will be transported to his Rehabari house on Saturday morning and afterward to Surjya Cultural Club, so that fans and admirers can take a last glimpse of this departed soul.

This leaves the unmarried Bhattacharya out of traditional funeral rites as his body has been donated to the Ellora Vigyan Mancha. Public homage will be available for those who may want to pay their respects between 10 AM to 1 PM. Many will remember and cherish his legacy as one of the pioneers in Assamese cinema.