Assam: VVPAT Machine Reported Missing in Udalguri

GUWAHATI: A Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine, identified by the unique code EVTEB96784, has gone missing from the Udalguri district in Assam.

Following the situation, the Joint Chief Electoral Officer has initiated an investigation regarding the matter. This has raised concerns and doubts about the safety and reliability of the voting process in the area.

As per reports, the VVPAT machine in question could not be found during the initial process of organizing the machines by assembly segment.