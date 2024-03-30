Assam: VVPAT Machine Reported Missing in Udalguri

GUWAHATI: A Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine, identified by the unique code EVTEB96784, has gone missing from the Udalguri district in Assam.
Following the situation, the Joint Chief Electoral Officer has initiated an investigation regarding the matter. This has raised concerns and doubts about the safety and reliability of the voting process in the area.
As per reports, the VVPAT machine in question could not be found during the initial process of organizing the machines by assembly segment.
Preliminary reports suggested that the strong room is under constant surveillance with CCTV cameras and armed guards. There is no possibility of anything going missing because of the strict storage and security procedures, which involve the political parties.
Officials stated that strict action will be taken if any district officer is involved or has neglected their duty.
Meanwhile, in the Udalguri-Darrang Lok Sabha seat, there is most likely to be a two-corner fight between the incumbent Mangaldoi Lok Sabha MP from BJP, Dilip Saikia who is contesting from BJP, and former Asom Gana Parishad strongman and currently Kalaigaon MLA from BPF, Durga Das Boro who is projected by BPF and is backed by perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) which banks on vote bank of Bengali speaking religious minority voters of Mangaldoi and Dalgaon LAC.
Indian National Congress (INC) is part of 15 party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) whose allies include AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), NCP, and AAP have projected former two times parliamentarian, Madhab Chandra Rajbongshi.
After delimitation, the newly carved out Udalguri-Darrang HPC has encompassed 11 Legislative Assembly constituencies namely Rangia LAC, Kamalpur LAC, Tamulpur LAC, Goreswar LAC, Udalguri LAC, Bhergaon LAC, Tangla LAC, Mazbat LAC, Sipajhar LAC, Mangaldai LAC, Dalgaon LAC covering 4 districts.
The constituency has a total number of voters of 21,87160 comprising 10,99294 males and 10,87847 females.
ALSO WATCH: