Assam: Water Resources Department Acts after Devastating Floods in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Water Resources Department has finally initiated repair and strengthening work on embankments along the Dikhow river in Nazira co-district, but only after the recent devastating floods caused extensive damage across the region, locals alleged.

For years, several embankments along the Dikhow had remained weak due to official negligence. However, following the recent deluge that severely affected multiple areas in Nazira, the department has now begun repair efforts under mounting public pressure and with the support of locals.

On Thursday morning, repair work was seen underway at Sanbasa village under the Nazira revenue circle, where a damaged embankment had become a major threat. The work is being carried out under the supervision of engineers from the Water Resources Department, with active participation from the local community.

Residents claim that the fragile condition of these embankments was a key reason behind the unprecedented flooding that left large parts of Nazira inundated and vulnerable.

According to sources, the Budbari Satra Development Committee had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Co-District Commissioner of Nazira, urging immediate repair and strengthening of the vulnerable embankment sections. However, despite the evident risk, the department allegedly failed to take timely action, leaving residents questioning the delay.

However, locals expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as a temporary fix and urged the authorities to undertake proper and permanent embankment repairs to ensure long-term protection from floods and erosion.

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