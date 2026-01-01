Assam: Wild boar attacks three in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sensation prevailed in Sootea as a wild boar that came out from the Sixth Addition of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve attacked three people on Tuesday evening at Sootea and grievously injured them. According to information, the wild boar attacked them all of a sudden when they went to bring back their cows from the paddy field. The three have been identified as Parag Bordoloi, Sanjib Saikia, and Niku Saikia, residents of Malargaon, Sootea. They were immediately taken to Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital and later referred to TMCH for better medical treatment. A team of Biswanath wildlife division and Forest Department along with Sootea police reached the site. According to the latest information, the wild creature was killed by the department as per protocol.

