Assam: Wild elephant found dead in a forest area of Goalpara district

Goalpara: A wild elephant was found dead in a forest area in Goalpara district. According to the forest officials, the male wild elephant was found dead in Dhnaubhanga Deoshila forest area of the lower Assam district. Locals recovered the carcass of the wild jumbo and informed local forest staff. The cause of death of the elephant is yet to ascertain, said officials.

“We will come to know about it after the post-mortem report. We have found some injury marks in the body of the elephant. The elephant was roaming in the area since last few days. After seeing the health condition of the elephant, we informed veterinary doctor and preparing for treatment, but the jumbo died,” a forest officer of Goalpara district said. (ANI)

Also Read: Issues related to endangered languages of Northeast discussed in Tezpur University

Also Watch: