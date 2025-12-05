Assam: Wild elephants engage in fierce fight in paddy fields of Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The menace of wild elephants continues in Numaligarh. A large herd of wild elephants has been creating havoc in several areas. Meanwhile, a rare and unusual scene was captured on camera—an intense fight between two wild elephants from within the herd. The fierce battle took place in the paddy fields of Pankiyal village under the Dighrong area.

A large herd of wild elephants was roaming in a paddy field of Pankiyal village. From among them, two wild elephants became engaged in a violent fight in the morning. For a long time, the two elephants continued battling each other. On one side, crops were being destroyed as they fed on the paddy, while on the other, farmers were forced to intervene to break up the fight. After being chased for a long time by the farmers, the two elephants finally moved away.

