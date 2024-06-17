Assam: Wild jumbos from Manas National Park wreak havoc in Baska district

A CORRESONDENT

PATHSALA: A herd of wild elephants venturing out of Manas National Park on Saturday night caused significant damage at Aujarguri village under Bijni police station in Baksa district. The elephants demolished a house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, belonging to resident Bimal Musahari. They also caused extensive damage to his agricultural field and crops. Musahari lost nearly 500 kg of paddy, seven areca nut trees, and four bighas of jackfruit during the herd’s rampage. In another part of the village, the herd destroyed 30 betel nut trees in Shaon Brahma’s plot.

