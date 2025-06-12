Assam woman dies outside the state, family blames her boyfriend

On the night of the event, Shivali was on the phone with her mother till 12:34 AM. The family was shocked to learn of her death by phone at 1:00 AM, which raised concerns about the abrupt and unexplained timeframe.
Shivali Kashyap, a young woman from Nazira, Assam, was discovered dead in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, under strange circumstances. This was a disturbing episode. Her distraught family has made grave accusations, saying her boyfriend killed her, even though he claimed she died after "falling from a building."
Shivali's family claims that on the night of the event, she spoke with her mother on the phone till 12:34 AM. The family was called to inform them of Shivali's death just thirty minutes later, at around one in the morning. This abrupt and alarming timetable has caused suspicion and great concern.
A distressed family member questioned, "How can someone pass away within 30 minutes of talking to her mother without showing any signs of distress?"
Shivali was residing at her boyfriend Saurav Purohit's home while working at a private company in Ahmedabad. According to the family, Saurav and his mother both harassed her mentally and put her under a lot of pressure to be married. She suffered from mental anguish. Shivali's mom told reporters, "There were constant fights and emotional pressure."
Her brother went on to say that the relationship had become more toxic in recent months and that Saurav had started requesting money from Shivali.
The family claims that the boyfriend and his mother killed him.
Shivali's mother and brother have made the startling claim that Saurav and his mother are to blame for Shivali's passing. They think the two planned her murder and made it look like an accident. Her brother, who has already departed for Ahmedabad to closely monitor the inquiry and make sure that legal action is taken, stated, "She was murdered."
An investigation into the incident has been started by the Ahmedabad police. A forensic investigation and autopsy are required to determine the precise cause of death. As part of the ongoing inquiry, Saurav and his family are also being questioned by police.