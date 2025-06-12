Assam woman dies outside the state, family blames her boyfriend

Shivali was residing at her boyfriend Saurav Purohit's home while working at a private company in Ahmedabad. According to the family, Saurav and his mother both harassed her mentally and put her under a lot of pressure to be married. She suffered from mental anguish. Shivali's mom told reporters, "There were constant fights and emotional pressure."

Her brother went on to say that the relationship had become more toxic in recent months and that Saurav had started requesting money from Shivali.

The family claims that the boyfriend and his mother killed him.



