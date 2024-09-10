Assam Woman Flees After Defrauding 8,000 Villagers in Rs 100 Crore Trading Scam

GUWAHATI: In one such conning case, a local woman, Mainao Brahma, has duped more than 8,000 villagers in the Baksa district of Assam over promises of an online trading scam. Local reports say Brahma has allegedly duped them of about Rs 100 crores. Brahma, who is on the run, allegedly promised the villagers high returns on their investment in a lucrative venture of trading.

The villagers, some of whom had turned over their entire life savings to Brahma, said she at first made small payouts to gain their confidence. Her charismatic approach had assured them of regular returns and convinced many to invest substantial sums of money, thinking that this was the best chance in their lifetime. But as time went by, questions started to pop up, and when the payments ceased and Brahma could not be reached, the problem emerged.

This scam had all the ingredients of a nightmare, and the villagers rather overslept before realizing they were being taken for a ride. The matter, in desperation, was reported to the police in Mushalpur, detailing how Brahma allegedly used money to build her fortune by purchasing properties, vehicles, and other assets.

"Brahma gained our confidence over time," one of the victims said. "We believed her when she promised financial growth. Now we are left with nothing."

As the scandal began to deepen, suspicion of involvement in the scheme also fell on Brahma's husband, Samin Swargiary. According to villagers, he gathered properties and other assets from swindled money while the community faced loss due to depositing hard-earned savings.

When the pressure to repay mounted, Brahma is reported to have told her investors that she had struck bad business luck and that she was unable to return their funds. Shortly thereafter, she disappeared with a trail of financial despair.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Assam, which has been witnessing a spate of such financial frauds of late. Victims are now protesting the incident and demanding immediate action by the authorities to trace the accused and recover their money. "We had trusted her," another villager lamented, "and now we have nothing but debt to repay."