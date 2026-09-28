Assam: Woman Killed, College Student Injured in Separate Road Accidents at Darangiri, Dhupdhara

A Correspondent

DHUPDHARA: A woman was killed in a road accident at Darangiri in Goalpara district on Friday night.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Sushila Rabha, was trying to cross the four-lane NH-17 at Darangiri along with her daughter when a speeding Ultra bus travelling from Goalpara towards Guwahati hit her. She was thrown several metres away and sustained serious injuries.

She was initially taken to a hospital at Rangjuli for treatment and was later referred to a hospital in Goalpara for advanced treatment. However, she subsequently succumbed to her injuries. The bus involved in the accident could not be traced.

Meanwhile, another road accident took place at Dhupdhara on Saturday morning, in which a student of Bikali College and an NCC cadet sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred on NH-17 near Dhupdhara police station. According to reports, the student was travelling in an Ultra bus bearing registration number AS 01 PC 1591, which was heading from Dhubri towards Guwahati. As the bus suddenly applied brakes near the road leading to Bikali College, the student, who was preparing to get down at the spot, fell out of the bus and landed on stones along the under-construction road.