Assam: Woman Nabbed for Alleged Role in Fraudulent Trading Scheme at Guwahati's LGBI Airport

GUWAHATI: Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport turned into a spot for arresting a woman accused of orchestrating a fraudulent trading scheme. Mainao Brahma, who was accused of orchestrating the scam, hails from Baksa district in Assam and was taken into custody while she arrived from New Delhi.

Brahma had been in hiding in the national capital since a financial scam broke out that had left hundreds of rural investors devastated. It was reported that she had been actively avoiding the police till her arrest.

The scheme touted high returns from deposits to its investors and unmistakably targeted the rural masses in general. Brahma, along with her husband Samin Swargiary, allegedly conned money from the poor investors by convincing them that it would be used in a trading venture when it later emerged she had no intention of giving anything in return.

Some victims claimed to have turned over a substantial amount of money to Brahma, based on the guaranteed profits she had promised. When they tried to withdraw their investments, Brahma reportedly claimed business losses as a reason why she couldn't release their funds. Tensions rose more when she disappeared, raising suspicion and a flurry of complaints against her from her investors.

The incident came to light after several victims, exhausted and helpless, filed formal complaints at the Mushalpur police station. They also mentioned Brahma and her husband amassed wealth in the fraud case. As investigations started gathering momentum, the law caught up with Brahma's moves and ultimately arrested her.

Brahma's arrest is an important breakthrough into this case, but the investigation is far from over. Law enforcement authorities have now shifted the focus of their investigation to tracking down her husband and any other accomplices who might have helped in the scheme. How widespread the operation was, and how many victims were affected, is still undetermined, though early estimates set it at a large number of rural investors.