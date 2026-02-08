Assam: Workshop for Upcycling of Waste held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A district-level workshop on "Upcycling of Waste Cocoon into Decorative Items" was held at Adarsha Vidyalaya Sakomatha, Pabhoi, on February 6.

The event was jointly supported by the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India, and organized by the district nodal agency We For You.

A group of eighty teachers from forty schools across Biswanath district received training on upcycling waste cocoon into decorative items from resource persons Dipen Das, Imrana Laskar, and Nabanita Sarmah.

The closing ceremony was graced by senior scribe Niranjan Hazarika, who distributed certificates among the participants.

