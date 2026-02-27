Assam: Workshop on eco-friendly Holi colour held at Garogaon ME School

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, with the assistance of ASTEC and Goreswar branch of Assam Science Society organized a workshop on the preparation of environment-friendly Holi colour at Garogaon ME School on Thursday. The workshop was conducted by retired teacher Ashar Chandra Kalita and inaugurated by Assam Science Society Goreswar branch President Dimbeshwar Rajbanshi. The workshop was attended by Nalbari District Eco Club Secretary and environmental activist Rajej Duttabarua who explained the harmful effects of chemical paints available in the market during the Holi festival.

Resource person Dutta Barua demonstrated the process of preparing natural colours for Holi by mixing maize and rice flour with lemon juice, garlic, ginger, Narji flowers, daffodils, carrots, lettuce seeds, eggplant, and beans.

Speaking as a guest at the workshop, journalist Abdul Latif Chowdhury urged the people to use natural colours instead of chemically prepared colours during the Holi festival. The workshop was attended by social worker Arun Majhi, Nava Nath, teachers Anima Deka, Sabita Boro, Pranjal Deka, Makunda Kakati, and others.

