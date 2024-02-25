Assam: Workshop on sustainable tea cultivation and capacity building organized in Gargaon College

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Commerce, Gargaon College played host to a compelling workshop focused on sustainable tea cultivation and capacity building in collaboration with Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Gargaon College, Science and Technology, Government of Assam and All Assam Small Tea Growers Association. The event showcased the expertise of distinguished speaker, Dr Gautam Kr Saikia, professor from Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat took the stage to emphasize the importance of enhancing tea leaf quality as a strategic move to secure better market prices. His insights resonated with the audience, comprising students, faculty, and local tea industry enthusiasts.

Dr Arundhati Bordoloi, Subject Matter Specialist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sivasagar addressed the critical need to improve soil quality for increased tea production. Her presentation underscored the nexus between soil health and the overall sustainability of tea cultivation.

The workshop was graced and inaugurated by the Principal, Gargaon College, a renowned poet and writer, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta by shedding light on crucial aspects of the tea industry. The welcome address was delivered by Anil Tanti, Head of the Department of Commerce. The event was anchored by Gautom Hazarika. The faculty members of the Department of Commerce, Dr Meghali Bora, Nomam Dutta, Dr Mintu Gogoi and Dr Nazreen Parveen Ali, the students, and many small tea growers of the region engaged in insightful discussions on adopting sustainable practices.

Notable guests, including Achyut Prasad Gogoi of CISTA, Rajesh Kumar Dutta, General Secretary of the All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association and AASTGA members Karuna Mahanta, Rajesh Kumar Dutta, Ranjit Bura, and Kishna S Hazarika, added depth to the deliberations. Their perspectives, rooted in practical experiences, enriched the dialogue on sustainable tea cultivation.

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to implement sustainable practices in tea cultivation, recognizing its pivotal role in both environmental preservation and economic sustainability. The department’s initiative in hosting this workshop reflects its dedication to providing holistic education and fostering dialogue on crucial issues impacting local industries. The knowledge disseminated during the event is expected to contribute significantly to the college’s ongoing efforts in promoting sustainable practices and capacity building in the tea cultivation sector.

