Assam: World environment Day observed at Don Bosco School in West Karbi Anglong

Dongkamukam: Along with the rest of the world the “World environment Day” was observed at Don Bosco School, Satgaon in West Karbi Anglong with a daylong programme on Wednesday.

On this occasion the students of Don Bosco School had a long march from school to the market area and vice-versa with placards, slogan etc. creating awareness to plant more trees. The chief guest Fr Sebastian Kuricheal Provincial of Guwahati Province, Pan Bazar had an interaction with the students community. He urged the students to plant more trees so that the world would be saved.

“Trees provide oxygen for us and we give carbon dioxide to them,” he said in his maiden visit at Satgaon after taking charge. If we don't plant trees, the earth’s carbon dioxide content rises, causing global warming, which has a negative impact on the environment. The temperature in Rajasthan has risen to 52 degrees,” he further said.

In the programme drawing competition for lower classes, eco-friendly art, re-using of waste product and waste materials, school campus cleaning for middle section, skit on saving trees, making scraps from plastic waste, essay writing on ‘planet vs plastic etc for higher classes were held.

On the occasion outgoing Parish Priest Fr CA John, Parish Priest of Satgaon Fr Albert Thyrniang, Fr Charles Sangma, Fr Justin Chinaparaj, headmistress Sr Mary Hasda, teachers and over hundreds of students were present.

