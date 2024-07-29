Assam: Yaba tablets seized in Cachar, one apprehended

A Correspondent

Silchar: Based on credible intelligence, Cachar Police conducted a special operation on Saturday evening against the transportation of narcotic substances at Katakhal area Dholai Police Station, apprehended one person, and recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets. The apprehended person was named as Abdul Alim (42). Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta said the price of the narcotics on the black market is about Rs 9 crore. Apart from the contraband substances, a scooter bearing reg. no. AS 11 V/4890 used in illegal transportation had also been seized. The consignment of the narcotics substance is illegally transported from Aizawl, Mahatta said.

Also Read: Assam: One lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 crore seized in Karimganj district (sentinelassam.com)