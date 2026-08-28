Assam: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 168 Crore Seized in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In one of the biggest hauls in recent times, the Assam Rifles along with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized drugs worth Rs 168 crore. The joint operation, carried out in Jujhang Pahar in Cachar’s Lakhipur over the last two days, ended with the recovery of 5,60,000 Yaba tablets weighing approximately 60 kg, apprehension of one drug peddler, and the seizure of one Tata truck used for transporting the contraband. The consignment, suspected to have originated from Manipur, was being transported towards Assam through NH-37.

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