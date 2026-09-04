Assam: Yoga Gains Popularity among Bajali School Students

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BAJALI: At a time when addictions and the negative influence of social media are becoming growing concerns among the younger generation, yoga and sports are emerging as positive alternatives for many young people. In Bajali, an increasing number of school students are taking part in yoga competitions, embracing fitness, discipline, and healthier lifestyles.

Their growing participation in yogasana competitions is not only showcasing their sporting talent but also inspiring other students to focus on physical fitness and overall well-being.

Three yogasana players from Swahid Akshendra Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Bajali, secured positions at the 29th Inter-District Yogasana Sports Championship 2026, held in Nagaon from August 28 to 30. The students - Parthajit Baruah, Anamika Talukdar, and Rahul Talukdar - represented Bajali at the state-level championship and showcased their skills, discipline, and dedication in yogasana.

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