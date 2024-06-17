Assam: Yoga session organized at Tezpur Central Jail

Countdown to International Yoga Day

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: On the third day of the ongoing 7-day countdown program in connection with the upcoming State-level celebration in Tezpur of the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21, a yoga session was organized by National Ayush Mission, Assam in collaboration with Sonitpur district administration at the Central Jail, Tezpur. The special focus in Sunday’s program was behavioural control and around 50 jail inmates participated in the session.

The event started at 7 am with lighting of the lamp by District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, accompanied by Director of National Ayush Mission, Assam Dr Indranoshee Das, Additional District Commissioner Raj Boruah, Superintendent (I/c) of Central Jail, Tezpur Pratibha Meshram, and Circle Officer of Tezpur Revenue Circle Madhurjya Buragohain. The yoga session was led by Ashram Administrator cum Yoga Trainer of the Art of Living Foundation, Guwahati Brahmachari Madhavanand and his team from the Foundation. At the end of the session, the District Commissioner addressed the session and dwelt upon the benefits of yoga in attaining a healthy mind and body. Jailor of Tezpur Central Jail Nayama Ahmed delivered the welcome address of today’s yoga event.

The district administration also organised a sports goods distribution ceremony in the Central Jail where the District Commissioner accompanied by the other dignitaries handed over badminton racquets, shuttles and nets to the jail authority. District Sports Officer Pranjal Dehingia along with other officials from the District Sports Office were present during the ceremony.

