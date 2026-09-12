Assam: Young Nalbari farmers script success story of pumpkin farming with 120 bighas of land

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A group of enterprising young farmers in Nalbari district has set an inspiring example of self-reliance by making agriculture their primary livelihood. Pankaj Kalita, Ratul Deka, and eight other young farmers are cultivating pumpkins on around 120 bighas of land at Kahua Resort in Dhanatola Chengnoi, demonstrating the potential of commercial farming to generate sustainable income.

Under the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme of the Nalbari District Agriculture Department, demonstration cultivation of improved varieties of pumpkin has been undertaken on 30 bighas of land. In addition, the young farmers associated with Kahua Resort have independently cultivated pumpkins on another 90 bighas.

According to information available, the group has been engaged in pumpkin cultivation as a major agricultural activity since around 2008. Apart from pumpkins, they also cultivate cucumber, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, watermelon, and other vegetables depending on seasonal conditions and market demand.

The farmers sell their produce not only across Nalbari district but also in different parts of Assam and outside the state. Through commercial agriculture, the group has reportedly been able to earn up to around Rs 30 lakh annually, providing a sustainable source of livelihood for themselves and their families.

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