Assam: Youth dies after being hit by passenger train in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A 25-year-old youth died on the spot after being hit by a passenger train at Khanikar Gaon in the Simaluguri area of Nazira co-district on Friday night.

According to information received, the incident took place at around 8 pm when a passenger train travelling from Dibrugarh to Simaluguri struck the youth, identified as Sumangal Saikia, on the railway track at Khanikar Gaon.

Upon receiving information about the incident, railway police from Simaluguri railway junction rushed to the spot, took custody of the body and sent it to Sivasagar Civil Hospital at Joysagar for a post-mortem examination.