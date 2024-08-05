Assam: Youth poet invited to the Third National Sahitya Utsav in Odisha

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A subject teacher from Demow Science Academy, Abhijit Gogoi, is invited to the Third National Sahitya Utsav which will be held in Puri in Odisha on August 10 and August 11.

The Sahitya Culture Samaroh will organize the Third National Sahitya Utsav in Puri in Odisha. Abhijit Gogoi will represent Assam and Assamese language in the programme, stated a press release.

Also Read: Pragjyotishpur University announces Pragjyotishpur Sahitya Utsav 2023 (sentinelassam.com)