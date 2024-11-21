Assam Youth Thrashed For 'Stealing' Mobile Phone In Guwahati, Lands Up In Hospital

GUWAHATI: A group of people under suspicion of mobile theft launched a brutal attack on a youth, exposing yet another instance of moral policing in Guwahati.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night near Simanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the Panjabari area. According to information, the victim was attacked with sticks, harsh blows, and kicks, leaving him severely injured.

Following the incident, Dispur police arrived in time and rescued him from the scene before things could escalate into a more intense situation.

Later, the victim was taken immediately to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition. The identity of the youth is yet to be known.