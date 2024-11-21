Assam Youth Thrashed For 'Stealing' Mobile Phone In Guwahati, Lands Up In Hospital

GUWAHATI: A group of people under suspicion of mobile theft launched a brutal attack on a youth, exposing yet another instance of moral policing in Guwahati.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night near Simanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the Panjabari area. According to information, the victim was attacked with sticks, harsh blows, and kicks, leaving him severely injured.
Following the incident, Dispur police arrived in time and rescued him from the scene before things could escalate into a more intense situation.
Later, the victim was taken immediately to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition. The identity of the youth is yet to be known.
Another case of moral policing was reported a few days back in Guwahati's Kahilipara area on November 18.
A minor boy was tied to a pole, kicked on his face, buttocks, and private parts, and a key poked into his eyes just because he stole some milk.
Guwahati Police have arrested at least two persons after videos surfaced showing them torturing the minor boy who was accused of stealing milk pouches from a shop.
The video shows the locals repeatedly stomping on the minor boy's head, thrashing him with sticks, and attacking him with a key, all of which resulted in severe injuries.
