Assam youths’ work culture strongest shield against infiltration: Sarbananda Sonowal

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, said that the Assamese youth must give priority to a strong work culture to reinforce the ongoing fight against infiltration and safeguard the state’s identity, culture, and national security.

Addressing a youth convention organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Dibrugarh district unit, at the constituency level in Tingkhong Assembly segment, Sonowal said that the collective strength of youth, when channelled with discipline and purpose, had the power to shape history.

“When the qualities within the youth are brought together, energy is generated, and from that energy arises the resolve to conquer the world,” Sonowal said.

The programme was organized with the support of the Tingkhong Assembly constituency and attended by several senior BJP leaders, party office-bearers, and youth representatives. Sonowal said that India was globally recognized as a youth-driven nation due to its large young population and that the coming decades would be decisive for the country’s future. “In this competitive era of science and technology, our youth must move forward on par with the youth of developed nations. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s Amrit Kaal vision, India aims to become one of the world’s leading economies by 2047, and our youth must play a leading role in achieving this goal,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Union minister urged young people to make proper use of various government schemes launched for youth empowerment and stressed the importance of discipline, focus, and sincerity during formative years.

Sonowal said that the youth must remain committed to protecting Assam’s indigenous communities, culture, land, heritage and language. “Just as Lachit Borphukan proved his excellence and defended the existence of our civilization, today’s Assamese youth must demonstrate their capabilities and establish their excellence on the global stage,” Sonowal said. The Union minister also called upon the youth to preserve and pass on Assam’s proud history to future generations and to stay away from substance abuse, emphasizing physical and mental well-being. Sonowal alleged that the Congress had facilitated infiltration into Assam in the past and urged the youth to remain vigilant on issues related to national security.

