Assam: Zubeen Garg Honored with Honorary Doctorate by USTM

GUWAHATI: Zubeen Garg, the noted Assamese singer, got the honorary doctorate in literature from the University of Science, Technology, and Management on the 27th of August, 2024. The honour for the monumental contribution to the world of Assam music and culture would be made at the campus of the USTM at Ri Bhoi during the Tenth Convocation.

Zubeen Garg is, in fact, referred to as the heartthrob of Assam. For years, he has been ruling the roost of the Assamese music world with widespread popularity in the state. His body of work has played a significant role in exposing the whole of India to Assamese culture. Through his songs, whether in their melodious form or in their anthem form, from peak emotions to laid-back beats, he has become the identity of the Assam culture that echoes in every corner. He is celebrated for his dedication to the promotion and preservation of the rich cultural heritage of the region, and now he has this prestigious academic recognition.

Despite recent ill health, Garg duly attended the special convocation and received the honorary degree among claps and admiration from the elite gathering of vice chancellors, academicians, and other distinguished personalities. The 9th Mile campus of USTM with an impressive gathering was marked by 1,639 pass-outs, including 17 Ph.Ds, 906 postgraduates, and 716 students passing out at the undergraduate level.

Zubeen Garg was not the sole luminary to have an honor bestowed that day. Also being honored was Lou Majaw, the pop-rock icon of Meghalaya, with the Honorary Doctorate of Literature [D. Litt.], who shared the stage with him. The iconic performer and cultural ambassador for Northeast India has been its greatest contribution to the world of music and fine arts. This joint recognition of two giants of the Northeast's cultural scene could not have operated without stressing that the university takes this collaboration as important in showing its commitment to paying tribute to all people who have positively affected the arts and culture.