Assamese fishing fest brings cheer to Meghalaya’s Marngar

AZARA: Amid vibrant traditional songs and dances, the Assamese community in Marngar near Nongpoh in Meghalaya, celebrated their age-old community fishing festival with great enthusiasm on Monday.

Located about six kilometres from Nongpoh town in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya and nearly 50 kilometres from Guwahati, Marngar is a picturesque region comprising around ten Assamese-speaking villages. Despite being geographically separated from Assam and often overlooked in terms of development and public attention, the residents of these villages have preserved their cultural roots with remarkable dedication.

The villages Borgang, Nalapara, Nongaon, Puran Gaon, Lalumpam, Joygaon, Barkuchi, Barkhat Chai, Charikuchi, and Athgaon are predominantly inhabited by Karbi and Tiwa communities, who are locally known as Marngali.

According to Monin Raja, a retired electrical engineer and a resident actively working for the development of the region, the people of Marnga have continued to practice Assamese literature and culture quietly over the years.

Like many parts of Assam, the villagers traditionally organize a community fishing festival every year on the eve of the Assamese New Year, Bohag Bihu. Locally known as the Hulao Mara Festival, the event is held at the historic wetland called 'Kucho Khowa Beel,' situated at the heart of the region.

On the occasion, people gather in large numbers carrying traditional fishing tools such as jakoi, khaloi, polo, chepa, khokha, and fishing nets. From early morning, the beel comes alive with villagers and visitors who participate in or witness the unique and lively fishing activity.

This year too, the festival was celebrated with immense zeal, drawing a large crowd and creating a festive atmosphere along the banks of the beel. The gathering transformed the area into a symbol of unity and collective spirit.

Also Read: Assam Bans Certain Fishing Nets and Activities to Protect Breeding Fish