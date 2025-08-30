Assam–Meghalaya border villages unite for human-elephant coexistence

GUWAHATI: Villages along the Assam–Meghalaya border, long troubled by recurring human-elephant conflict (HEC), came together in a landmark awareness and interaction programme on August 25 at Lahapara L.P. and M.E. School.

The event, organized by leading biodiversity conservation group Aaranyak in collaboration with the Lakhipur Forest Range (Goalpara, Assam) and the West Garo Hills Wildlife Range (Meghalaya), aimed at fostering coexistence between humans and elephants. The programme was supported by the Darwin Initiative, British Asian Trust, and the Goalpara Forest Division, Assam.

Around 90 participants, including 40 women from border villages such as Lahapara, Khokapara, Belguri, Batapara, and Besorkona, actively engaged in discussions on elephant conservation and conflict mitigation.

One of the key suggestions from villagers was the formation of joint patrolling teams by Assam and Meghalaya Forest Departments to strengthen elephant protection. Community members also proposed installing solar street lights, solar fencing, and watchtowers to prevent conflict and safeguard lives and crops.

Officials and experts including Range Officer Dharmendra Das of Lakhipur Forest Range, Oshim B. Sangma of West Garo Hills Forest, and Aaranyak representatives such as Anjan Baruah, Nipul Chakma, and Subhas Ch. Rabha shared insights on elephant behaviour, movement corridors, and sustainable agricultural practices to minimize encounters.

