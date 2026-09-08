Assam’s Ancient Manuscript Art Shines at Delhi’s National Gallery, Artist Sujit Das Honoured as ‘Shilpkar’

Nagaon artist Sujit Das participates in 'Shilpkar Samagam'

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Bringing Assam's traditional manuscript painting to the national stage, Nagaon-based artist Sujit Das has showcased the state's rich cultural heritage at the two-day 'Shilpkar Samagam' held at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi on September 2 and 3.

Sujit Das, who manages ART VILLAGE, Museum and Art Gallery in Nagaon, has been selected as a 'Shilpkar' for the upcoming 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' National Museum in New Delhi. The recognition is being regarded as an important milestone for Assam's traditional manuscript painting tradition.

During the Samagam, Das interacted with the architects and designers associated with the museum project and demonstrated how the traditional art form could be adapted and incorporated into large-scale architectural and interior spaces.

Traditionally created on Sanchipat, using materials such as Hengul and Haital, Assam's manuscript painting is deeply rooted in the state's Vaishnavite heritage and reflects its history, literature, religious traditions and folk culture.

The proposed integration of India's living crafts and artistic traditions into the architecture and interiors of the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' National Museum offers new opportunities for Assam's centuries-old manuscript painting tradition.

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