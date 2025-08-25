Assam’s Anuradha Handique Secures Second Place in European Food Festival at Denmark

Tinsukia: Anuradha Handique from Nopukhuri Jyotinagar, Tinsukia, has made Assam proud by winning the second prize at Europe’s largest vegetarian and vegan food festival in Denmark.

Representing the rich culinary traditions of Assam, Anuradha’s entry stood out among participants from across the world, earning her accolades from the judges and appreciation from food lovers attending the festival.

Her achievement not only highlights the unique flavours and cooking heritage of Assam but also showcases the rising presence of the state’s talent on international platforms.

