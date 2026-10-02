Assam's Grassroots Organisations Collaborate on Agroecology and Climate Adaptation in Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: A two-day people's consultation on agroecology & climate adaptation concluded in Jorhat on Wednesday, bringing together more than twenty non-governmental and civil society organisations from different parts of Assam, along with farmers, women's groups, indigenous community representatives, environmentalists, academics, researchers, development practitioners and other stakeholders. The programme was organised by North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), a grassroots development organisation based in Jorhat, at Hotel Skyline. The consultation provided a platform for participants to share experiences and perspectives on agroecology, biodiversity, sustainable food systems, climate risks, disaster preparedness, indigenous knowledge, and community-led adaptation.

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