Assam’s Joymala Case: HC Seeks Report from SC Committee on Rescue, Rehabilitation of Elephants in Tamil Nadu Temples

Assam’s 9 elephants held in illegal captivity in Tamil Nadu temples

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has sought a report from the High-Powered Committee appointed by the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the rehabilitation of nine Assamese elephants held in illegal captivity in Tamil Nadu temples.

The order was passed by Justice Devashis Baruah in a petition (WP(C)/6107/2022) filed by the Assam government to get elephant Joymala (also known as Jeymalyatha) released following public uproar in response to video evidence of her being ferociously beaten. She was only leased out for three years by its owner, Girin Moran of Assam, to the Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple in Tamil Nadu in 2011 but continues to be in the temple’s custody.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India), impleaded as a respondent in the case as per its request, had urged that Joymala be rehabilitated to a sanctuary to spend her life free of chains and in the company of other elephants. PETA India had further urged the Gauhati High Court (HC) to refer the case to the High-Powered Committee, an expert committee constituted under the chairmanship of (retd.) Justice Deepak Verma to adjudicate issues such as ownership, transfer and rehabilitation of captive elephants. Additionally, similar cases of eight other elephants from Assam, whose period of temporary transfer to Tamil Nadu had admittedly expired, were referred to the High-Powered Committee.

The HC has also directed the Tamil Nadu government to carry out monthly inspections in the facilities where the nine elephants are kept and pending final adjudication by the High-Powered Committee to seize and rehabilitate elephants who are lacking nutrition, medical and other facilities. The HC noted that the case had originated when the issue of Joymala’s torture at the hands of the temple was brought to light in the media and by PETA India and accordingly directed the High-Powered Committee to provide PETA India an opportunity to place their perspective in the matter. The Court remarked that despite submitting that the elephant is revered and worshipped, the temple reduced Joymala to a moveable object and did not appear to be genuinely in the interest of the elephant.

Since 2021, the media have reported on numerous instances in which Joymala was severely beaten by different mahouts, leading Assam to demand her return. A 2022 inspection at the Krishnan Kovil temple, where Joymala is kept, revealed that the cruelty to the elephant is so routine that her mahout used pliers to painfully twist her skin to control her, even in front of PETA India inspectors. In March 2025, after reviewing videos and other documentation about her plight, over 50 veterinarians from different parts of the country signed an opinion in favour of Joymala’s rescue, which was sent to various concerned authorities in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Kaziranga National Park bids misty-eyed farewell to Joymala, accords her guard of honour