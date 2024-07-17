Assam's Muslim Population Touches 40%: Matter Of Life And Death For Me, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday raised alarm bells by throwing light on the changing demographic dynamics of the state.
Seemingly concerned by this development, the Assam CM emphatically stated that the Muslim population in Assam has now touched 40 per cent.
“Changing demography is a big issue for me. In Assam, Muslim population has reached 40% today. In 1951, it was 12%. We have lost many districts. This is not a political issue for me. It is a matter of life and death for me,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was quoted by ANI as saying.
Earlier on July 1, CM Sarma had raised concerns regarding criminal activities committed by a section of a people from a ‘particular religion’ but he refrained from naming any particular community.
"I am not saying that crime is committed only by people of a particular religion but recent incidents since the just concluded Lok Sabha elections is a matter of concern," CM Sarma warned.
On June 23, Sarma criticized the Bangladeshi minority community members for allegedly voting for the Congress party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024.
He also leveled serious allegations against this community, accusing them of indulging in communalism.
Notably, the BJP-AGP-UPPL coalition secured 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam while the Congress won the remaining three constituencies in this year's General Elections.
The BJP and its allies suffered a shocking setback in the Lok Sabha polls as they lost some ground in the northeastern states, winning 15 out of 24 seats.
On the other hand, the Congress showed signs of resurgence as the Grand Old Party emerged victorious in seven seats, a gain from the four it held previously.
“A particular religion openly went against our government in those states, and that religion has tremendous followers in those states. So that has made a difference. It is not a political defeat, because nobody can fight with a religion,” the Assam CM claimed.