Assam's Muslim Population Touches 40%: Matter Of Life And Death For Me, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday raised alarm bells by throwing light on the changing demographic dynamics of the state.

Seemingly concerned by this development, the Assam CM emphatically stated that the Muslim population in Assam has now touched 40 per cent.

“Changing demography is a big issue for me. In Assam, Muslim population has reached 40% today. In 1951, it was 12%. We have lost many districts. This is not a political issue for me. It is a matter of life and death for me,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was quoted by ANI as saying.