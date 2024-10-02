Assam's Newly Created Sub-Districts To Be Now Called As Co-Districts

GUWAHATI: The newly created "sub-districts" of Assam will now be called as "co-districts." The decision to rename it has been approved by the Assam government.
This order, which supersedes the Department's earlier notifications—ECF.No 374321/6 dated 12th September 2023 and ECF.No 458412/76 dated 28th September 2024—comes into immediate effect.
The Additional District Commissioner posted in these co-districts will now be called as Co-District Commissioner (CDC) under the new administrative reforms.
In addition to these changes, the co-districts will be referred to as "Xama-Zilla" in Assamese, and the Co-District Commissioner will now hold the official title of "Xama-Zilla Aayukta" in the regional language.
Meanwhile, from October 4 onwards, 39 co-districts in 21 districts in the state will become functional. People will no longer have to visit the DC office for all government work.
Their work can be sorted out at the level of the co-district office. Creating a co-district office is an essential component of making districts the fulcrum of administration.
