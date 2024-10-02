Assam's Newly Created Sub-Districts To Be Now Called As Co-Districts

GUWAHATI: The newly created "sub-districts" of Assam will now be called as "co-districts." The decision to rename it has been approved by the Assam government.

This order, which supersedes the Department's earlier notifications—ECF.No 374321/6 dated 12th September 2023 and ECF.No 458412/76 dated 28th September 2024—comes into immediate effect.

The Additional District Commissioner posted in these co-districts will now be called as Co-District Commissioner (CDC) under the new administrative reforms.

In addition to these changes, the co-districts will be referred to as "Xama-Zilla" in Assamese, and the Co-District Commissioner will now hold the official title of "Xama-Zilla Aayukta" in the regional language.