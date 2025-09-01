Assam’s Parthib Gogoi gets India U-23 call-up for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Guwahati: Assam footballer Parthib Sundar Gogoi has been named in the 23-member India Under-23 squad for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, to be held in Doha, Qatar. The squad was announced on Sunday by head coach Naushad Moosa.

Gogoi, who is from Sivasagar and currently plays for NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League, has been in impressive form. He had earlier scored during an exposure tour match against Tajikistan in June, strengthening his claim for a place in the national side.

India have been drawn in Group H of the qualifiers and will begin their campaign against Bahrain on September 3. The Blue Colts will next take on hosts Qatar on September 6, before facing Brunei Darussalam on September 9.

According to the tournament format, the group winners and the four best second-placed teams across 11 groups will qualify for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

“The key is to take it one match at a time. The first game against Bahrain will be very important because it will help us understand where we currently stand. Getting those three points will be crucial,” Moosa told the All India Football Federation’s official website.

He further emphasised that the team’s focus will be on playing positive football and staying defensively compact. “If we play well, the results will follow. Another focus will be to avoid conceding goals and stay focused,” he said.Earlier this month, the India U-23 side played two closed-door friendlies against Iraq in Kuala Lumpur, going down 1-2 and 1-3. Despite the defeats, the head coach maintained that the matches gave the squad valuable exposure.

The team reached Doha on August 30 and held its first training session the same evening in preparation for the qualifiers.