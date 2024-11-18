Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Witnesses Rising Influx Of Migratory Birds

MORIGAON: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, nestled in Assam's Morigaon district, has become a vibrant hotspot for migratory birds as winter approaches. Renowned for its thriving population of one-horned rhinoceroses, the sanctuary is now witnessing a rising influx of avian visitors from Europe, America, and the Tibetan region.
Forest officials revealed that the arrival of migratory birds began in late October, with numbers steadily increasing. According to Pranjal Baruah, the Forest Ranger at Pobitora, the peak migration period is anticipated in December.
“Most of the birds come from European countries and the Tibetan region. We have taken all necessary precautions to ensure their protection," Baruah said.
The seasonal avian spectacle has also boosted tourism at Pobitora. Between October 14 and November 15, around 4,000 domestic and international tourists visited the sanctuary, generating Rs 5 lakh in revenue. With jeep and elephant safaris offering close encounters with both birds and wildlife, officials expect a significant rise in tourist footfall during the peak migration period.
As the flurry of wings marks the beginning of winter, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary continues to stand as a vital refuge for migratory birds and a thriving hub for eco-tourism.
